The ADDE brought the case to court, arguing that the Parliament’s bureau, which took the decision, did not include a single representative of “euroskeptic” parties, and that a member of the body made hostile comments toward the party before the decision was made.
In its ruling Thursday, the European Court of Justice said “appearances of impartiality were seriously compromised.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
