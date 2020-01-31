Now, Slovenia’s appeal to the European Court of Justice has failed too.

The Luxembourg-based court said that it “lacks jurisdiction to rule on a border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia” and urged them “to strive sincerely to bring about a definitive legal solution to the dispute consistent with international law.”

Slovenia had argued that Croatia violated EU laws when it refused to implement a 2017 international arbitration ruling in the long-running border standoff. Slovenian officials insist on the implementation of that border arbitration decision and have said they will not re-negotiate the issue with Croatia.