The deadlock in Mostar stems from the authorities’ failure to enforce a 2010 decision by Bosnia’s Constitutional Court. Mostar politician Irma Baralija has argued the legal void has prevented her from voting or running in a local election.
The court has rejected authorities’ claim that the delay was caused by efforts to agree on a power-sharing formula. The case reflects political problems in ethnically-divided Bosnia following its devastating 1992-95 war.
