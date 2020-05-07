The incidents showed a discordant approach from Europe toward China at a moment when the continent is heading into what it expects will be the worst economic collapse in its post-World War II history. Europe is eager for Chinese trade as an economic lifeline and seeks to hedge its bets if China manages to be the first to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. But it also prides itself as a defender of liberal democracy, press freedoms and human rights — all areas where European policymakers have criticized Beijing.

“We regret that this op-ed, that this joint op-ed was not published in full by the China Daily,” European Commission spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson told reporters Thursday. “The E.U. delegation to China made known its concern to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in no uncertain terms.”

It was with “considerable reluctance” that the delegation agreed to the publication of the censored article, she said. She said the E.U. mission in China ultimately decided that the broader benefit from publishing the messages contained within the edited version of the opinion article outweighed its unhappiness over the line’s removal.

The censored phrase was a reference to the Chinese origins of the virus: “the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, and its subsequent spread to the rest of the world.” The op-ed was published Wednesday and was co-signed by the ambassadors to China of the 27 E.U. member states.

The E.U. delegation to China published the unredacted opinion piece on its own website, and Battu-Henriksson said it was made available to other Chinese outlets as well. But the censored version was promoted on Twitter by Gunnar Wiegand, the top official for Asian affairs at the E.U.’s diplomatic arm.

Its handling of the incident came under heavy fire from European lawmakers who have been critical of China.