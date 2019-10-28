Most Venezuelans have remained in Latin America or the Caribbean, weighing heavily on their economies.
Before the conference, starting Monday, the Venezuela envoy for the U.N.’s refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration, Eduardo Stein, said the weight of arrivals in host countries “has overburdened their institutional scaffolding” and that “their budgets are exhausted.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD