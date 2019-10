Schmit, who has been picked to take on the jobs portfolio in the next European Commission, said “by no means” he wants to create “a European frame for minimum wages.”

According to the Eurostat agency, 22 out of the 28 member states had national gross minimum wages as of January 2019, ranging from 286 euros in Bulgaria to 2,071 euros in Luxembourg.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD