Croatia takes over the six-month rotating chairmanship in January. Brexit is now set for Jan. 31.

Tusk expressed confidence in Croatia’s preparation for the job, telling Plenkovic “we will be relying on your steady leadership.”

Tusk is in Zagreb for a meeting of the European People’s Party, the main center-right bloc in the European Parliament. The Polish politician is expected to be elected the leader of the alliance during the two-day gathering.

