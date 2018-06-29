BRUSSELS — After working through the night at a tense summit, all 28 members of the European Union on Friday signed off on a joint statement of conclusions intended as the first step in resolving Europe’s biggest fight of the moment: how to manage migrants coming to the continent.

While the specific proposals will need to be fleshed out, agreement on the outline of a deal may also help to preserve the tenure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, who has been facing a rebellion on migration by members of her governing coaltion that threatens her chancellorship.

European leaders agreed on Friday morning at 4:40 a.m. to push for screening centers in African countries where asylum claims could be evaluated, thus reducing the number of migrants who employ smugglers and attempt the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea — in some cases only to have their asylum applications rejected.

So far, though, no African country has signalled an interest in hosting such a center.

The leaders also agreed that some European countries would establish centers within their own borders to process migrants seeking asylum after their arrived in the continent. Asylum seekers awarded the right to stay in Europe could be then resettled in other E.U. countries willing to host them.

Major questions remain about how the E.U. would distribute refugees to member states and how it would treat those whose claims are rejected.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told reporters when leaving the meeting that “Italy is no longer alone after this European summit.”

Earlier in the evening, Italy’s had refused to sign the joint conclusions — which also touched on defense, trade and technology — amid concerns that the bloc wasn’t doing enough to relieve the burden of migration in front-line Mediterranean countries. The European Council at that point released a statement that did not mention Italy but noted that because “one member reserved their position on the entire conclusions, no conclusions have been agreed at this stage.”

While Italy pushed for its European counterparts’ greater support, other leaders were not keen to revise European rules that require asylum seekers to be processed in the country where they first arrive.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán later agreed to sign the joint conclusions only if E.U. countries could participate on a voluntary basis in accepting migrants whose asylum requests had been granted.

Ahead of the summit, Merkel had warned that the crisis over migration could decide “the fate of the E.U.”

It could decide her fate, as well. Her interior minister, Horst Seehofer, had signaled that he would block asylum seekers at the Bavarian border if the chancellor couldn’t strike some kind of immigration deal. If Seehofer split with Merkel on the migration issue, he could pull his Christian Social Union from the governing coalition, threatening Merkel’s 13-year run as Germany’s leader.

Analysts say a major E.U. accord on migration remains difficult, given the growing impetus in several member countries to protect their own borders or reduce what they feel is a disproportionate burden.

The political stakes on migration have risen as anti-migrant leaders in Austria, Hungary, Poland and Italy have seized on the issue, with some describing a migrant “invasion,” even as arrivals from the Middle East and Africa have fallen dramatically.

So far this year, some 54,000 migrants have arrived in Europe — compared with almost 900,000 during a similar six-month period at the end of 2015. Europe has stemmed the flow in part by boosting cooperation with Libya, a major jumping-off point for migrants, and by building up that country’s coast guard, which patrols the Mediterranean and regularly intercepts the dinghies and rafts bound for Europe.

“It’s a plan to effectively cut down hard at the external borders, develop cooperation, process people outside of the European Union,” said Andrew Geddes, director of the Migration Policy Centre at the European University Institute in Florence. “But there’s almost a fantasy island element to it.”

One possibility at the summit, which continues Friday, is that Merkel looks to make bilateral agreements that will allow Germany to send asylum seekers back to other European countries. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told the Financial Times on Wednesday that he was open to such an agreement.

Chico Harlan reported from Rome.

