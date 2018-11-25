Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives with Britain's Permanent Representative to the E.U. Tim Barrow at an E.U. leaders summit Sunday in Brussels. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

European leaders on Sunday signed off on their split from Britain, approving a deal that sets out the terms of their divorce after more than two years of angry sniping between London and the rest of Europe.

The agreement will now pass to the British Parliament for an approval vote whose outcome is uncertain, and the plan could yet fall apart before Britain officially exits the European Union, with or without a deal, on March 29. But it was still a momentous occasion in Britain’s four-decade-long membership in the European club and its torturous two-year effort to depart it.

The deal will almost certainly come with steep costs for both sides, and some E.U. leaders said they felt Sunday’s deal was a tragedy. The deal, approved unanimously by the remaining 27 E.U. leaders, would leave Britain in legal limbo — obligated to follow most E.U. rules but no longer a member — until the end of 2020, as leaders haggle over the relationship to come.

“Nobody is winning. We are all losing because of the U.K. leaving,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on his way into the meeting.

Under the terms of the deal, Britain will face a $50 billion bill to pay its financial commitments on its way out the door. It will be tied to E.U. laws and regulations for years in some areas, and its ability to negotiate its own trade deals — a key demand of the Brexiteers who led a successful rebellion against the established order in 2016 — could be tightly limited. But it will no longer be obligated to allow E.U. citizens to live and work within its borders, and British Prime Minister Theresa May has sought to promote that as a major win.

British and E.U. negotiators will still have to work out the terms of their future relationship, and although a 26-page declaration also approved Sunday set out some of the guidelines, much remained unresolved, including Britain’s freedom to control large parts of its own economy.

Arriving at this point in the divorce has been a struggle: 17 months of fraught negotiation, marked by nonstop bickering within May’s own leadership team, including a string of high-profile resignations from her cabinet.

May’s headaches are far from over. Her limits as vote-wrangler will be tested in her own Parliament, where pro-Brexit lawmakers have hammered the plan for being insufficiently hard-line, and pro-E.U. forces have said it is still a terrible deal.

According to the British press, as many as 90 lawmakers of May's own Conservative Party have said they plan to vote against it, alongside members of the opposition Labour Party.

Asked on a BBC radio call-in show on Saturday if there was a “Plan B” in place if the British Parliament rejects her withdrawal deal, May said no.

“I believe if we were to go back to the European Union and say, ‘Well, people didn’t like that deal, can we have another one?’ I don’t think they’re going to come to us and say, ‘We’ll give you a better deal.’”

Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and lead campaigner for Brexit, said on Saturday that Britain was “on the verge of a historic blunder.” He said May’s withdrawal deal surrenders too much power to Brussels.

What will happen to the withdrawal agreement if it is voted down by the British Parliament is unclear. Negotiators could try to return to Brussels to amend the deal, but European leaders have said that they have little room to improve it and have said there is nothing more to talk about. They advised British lawmakers to take what is on the table.

“It is neither a day for us to cheer nor a day of mourning,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday. “It is the choice of a sovereign people.”

Quentin Ariès contributed to this report.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news