EU summit host Charles Michel said the leaders “expect Russia to urgently proceed with the independent and transparent investigation into the attack on his life.”
Michel also insisted that Moscow “fully cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to ensure an impartial international investigation” is carried out into the attack.
Russia came under renewed pressure after Navalny’s arrest to explain the nerve agent attack on the opposition figure s the annual meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog.
Police on Thursday also took into custody two top associates of Navalny ahead of planned protests against his detention.
