Even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has a closer political alignment with Trump than other European allies, has indicated this week he remains behind the agreement.
“It’s not dead, we have to bring it back to life,” Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said of the deal as he arrived for the emergency meeting with counterparts from the 28-member bloc.
Analysts say European leaders continue to back the effectively dead nuclear deal as there are no other diplomatic avenues open and as they are left watching the chaotic fallout from the killing from the sidelines.
Some European countries have pulled troops out of Iraq, while others have repositioned them as the international effort to combat Islamic State militants. A NATO training program for Iraqi troops has paused operations due to security concerns. Iraq’s parliament has voted for U.S. troops to withdraw.
In their meeting on Friday the foreign ministers will also discuss ways to maintain stability in Iraq, further reduce U.S.-Iranian friction and continue military efforts to counter Islamic State militants.
Tehran has gradually reduced its commitments under the deal, intended to put curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief, since the United States withdrew in 2018 and reimposed its sanctions, threatening secondary ones on European companies doing business with Iran.
Iranian officials have indicated that their decision to no longer heed any commitments under the 2015 deal — officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — is reversible.
But there are indications that European patience may eventually come to an end. Speaking to reporters in Berlin on Friday, foreign ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said that discussions were underway on whether European countries should trigger a dispute mechanism within the deal that could lead to a “snapback” in U.N. sanctions on Iran.
The European ministers’ meeting will also cover any possible consequences for Iran if it is determined that one of its missiles shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people near Tehran on Wednesday.
Arriving at the meeting Stef Blok, the Dutch minister of foreign affairs, said he joined other countries in concluding that it now seemed “very likely” that an Iranian missile had shot down the Boeing 737 — possibly by mistake.
Any consequences for Tehran would depend on Iranian cooperation going forward, he said. “Let’s first wait for this investigation,” he said. Escalating violence in Libya, where strongman Khalifa Hifter has made recent gains, is also on the agenda.
Quentin Aries in Brussels and Luisa Beck in Berlin contributed.