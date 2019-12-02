The quake that hit Albania’s Adriatic coast also injured more than 3,000 people. The worst-hit areas were the port town of Durres, a popular beach vacation spot for Albanians 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital Tirana, and the nearby northern town of Thumane.

Albania’s government has called on the international community for financial aid and expert assistance, saying it is incapable of doing it alone.

