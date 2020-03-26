Macron did so despite warnings that further delays to the countries’ membership efforts could undermine stability in the volatile Balkans. North Macedonia’s leader reacted by stepping down and calling early parliamentary elections.
The European Commission later revised the accession process for North Macedonia and Albania to respond to Macron’s objections and other questions raised by the Netherlands.
