BRUSSELS — European Union ministers are assessing progress in Brexit negotiations to see whether a summit of EU leaders can be held soon, with time fast running out to conclude an agreement on Britain’s departure.

Ahead of a meeting Monday with his counterparts in Brussels, Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said that the EU is “waiting for new news from London.”

The main obstacle to an agreement is how to keep goods flowing smoothly across the border between EU country Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will update the ministers. They are awaiting his signal as to whether sufficient progress has been made to call an EU summit to seal a deal.

Britain leaves the EU on March 29 but relevant parliaments must endorse any deal first.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.