The EU delegation launched the mission to the tiny EU nation after an investigation into the murder of a leading investigative journalist implicated Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff. Keith Schembri has resigned but denies any involvement.
Police have arrested a prominent businessman as the suspected mastermind of the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. Yorgen Fenech reportedly linked Schembri to the killing.
