E.U. leaders will need to give formal approval next week to the plan that was agreed by their ambassadors on Wednesday, but their sign-off is not in doubt. The precise timing of when the borders will actually open is not yet clear, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said, and depends in part on individual countries setting up systems to check vaccination status.
“Today E.U. ambassadors agreed to update the approach to travel from outside the European Union,” Wigand told reporters. The European Council “now recommends that member states ease some restrictions, in particular for those vaccinated with an E.U.-authorized vaccine.”
That rule means that all the vaccines currently available in the United States would be greenlighted, but vaccines currently manufactured in Russia and China would not be.
As part of the same decision, the European Union plans to expand a list of countries deemed to have their pandemic under sufficient control that all residents can travel regardless of their vaccination status. They will also implement what they called an emergency brake — an automatic halt to travel from countries where cases are spiking, in a bid to hold back more dangerous variants of the coronavirus.
E.U. countries are separately continuing to work on an effort to streamline travel inside the bloc, which is currently stymied by a patchwork of rules about quarantines, tests and vaccines. Progress on that program, informally deemed a “covid passport,” could be announced as early as Friday.
Individual countries will still be able to set their own rules about what they require from aspiring visitors, and it is possible that some of the more cautious ones will still require vaccinated travelers to quarantine, as is the currently the case in many countries for new arrivals from other E.U. member states. But those kinds of rules will likely start dropping away as the European Union adapts its rules to diminishing fears that vaccinated travelers could still spread the virus.