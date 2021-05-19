E.U. countries are separately continuing to work on an effort to streamline travel inside the bloc, which is currently stymied by a patchwork of rules about quarantines, tests and vaccines. Progress on that program, informally deemed a “covid passport,” could be announced as early as Friday. The goal of the program — officially know as a green certificate — is for Europeans to be able to prove that they are either vaccinated, have a recent negative coronavirus test, or have recently had the disease and are unlikely to be able to spread it. E.U. officials hope it will be operational by mid-June and that it will reduce quarantining and testing requirements.