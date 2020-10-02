To further relieve the pressure on hard-hit businesses, the bloc’s executive arm decided in March to relax strict state-aid rules to allow for other possible sources of public support.
“Over the past seven months, our state aid temporary framework has paved the way for almost 3 trillion euros of member state potential support to businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU commissioner in charge of competition policy, said Friday.
With the effects of the economic crisis expected to last, the commission has sent to the 27 EU member states a draft proposal to prolong the state aid framework until June, 30, 2021.
The commission also proposed adjusting the temporary program with further measures designed to keep businesses afloat.
