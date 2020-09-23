Now, with flows down more than tenfold from that peak, the continent is trying to at last help frontline Mediterranean countries like Greece and Italy, which have carried a disproportionate burden under current European rules.

“We all have to step up,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, unveiling the package in Brussels. “It is now time to rise to the challenge to manage migration jointly.”

On a continent where migration has been a roiling political force, some analysts say that countries now seem more inclined to cooperate. Far-right parties, though still trenchant, have lost some of their momentum in recent years. Leaders are also operating with a fresh reminder of the continent’s grave problems: Earlier this month, a fire razed Europe’s largest, most notorious camp for asylum seekers, on the Greek island of Lesbos. Some 10,000 people are now living in a hastily built tent camp on the island.

“In a way it’s a key moment. If this migration pact doesn’t work, it’s the last roll of the dice,” said Andrew Geddes, director of the Migration Policy Centre at the European University Institute in Florence. “Europe will have tried and tried again.”

The proposal still must be approved by member countries. It differs from an earlier, failed European attempt — drawn up in the aftermath of the 2015 crisis — that called for countries to host a quota of asylum seekers. In this instance, countries can still volunteer to host people — those arriving often by boat to Greece, Spain and Italy.

But they have other, far different, options as well. Notably, they can instead opt to sponsor the deportation of failed asylum seekers — essentially taking responsibility for handling the onerous process. If a sponsor country is unable to return the migrant, it would then have to host him or her.

The option could be more appealing to countries like Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Austria, which revolted against the quota idea and are traditionally the least welcoming to migrants. This week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told AFP that the mandatory distribution of asylum seekers had “failed.”

“It won’t work like this,” he said.

At a news conference in Brussels, Margaritis Schinas, one of the European commissioners involved in the proposal, said that the goal was to “balance out competing interests.” He said that deporting failed asylum seekers was another way to “alleviate pressure” on the system.

Europe’s heightened focus on deportations is a response to changes in who has been arriving. Whereas in earlier years many were fleeing war-torn Syria — and almost universally earning protection in Europe — a growing number now are deemed economic migrants, not eligible for legal status. In one of the documents released Wednesday, the European Commission noted that the share of migrants coming from countries with low recognition rates has risen from 13 percent in 2015 to 55 percent in 2018.

But groups that deal with migrants expressed concern Wednesday that some of Europe’s proposals, like an attempt to fast-track deportations, could lead to increased detention, rights abuses, and the mistaken return of people whose safety is in jeopardy.

Europe’s plan calls for fast-track border procedures in which people with “low chances” for asylum are rapidly screened.

“They will have their return decision very quickly, and they will be returned,” Ylva Johansson, Europe’s the home affairs commission.

Returns for Europe have not been easy. Only about one-third of people who are given deportation orders are actually sent to their home countries. Europe has 24 return agreements with other countries, but some in practice do not work. Countries in the Middle East and Africa, where most migrants to Europe originate, have been reluctant to accept returns. In some cases, their economies rely on remittances from workers in wealthier countries. Countries also feel that Europe has not done enough to offer legal pathways for their citizens to come on student or work visas.

Hanne Beirens, the director of the Migration Policy Institute Europe in Brussels, said it was a “blemish” on Europe that the continent has had such a hard time overhauling its migration system, even as level of arrivals has become far more manageable. Even now, humanitarian rescue boats in the Mediterranean are often stuck for days or weeks as countries squabble over whether to accept the boat at port — and what to do with the migrants who arrive.