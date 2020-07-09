But negotiations have proved difficult. The parties appear far apart on a number of issues including regulations for businesses and the fishing industry, with the U.K. adamantly opposed to EU demands for long-term access to British waters.
Following discussions in London between members of both negotiating teams, European Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said meetings will continue next week in Brussels before a full round of negotiations in the British capital in the week of July 20.
“The EU is engaging constructively and in good faith, as Michel Barnier pointed out earlier this week,” Ferrie said, referring to the EU chief negotiator. “We are working hard to overcome the significant divergences that remain between us.”
