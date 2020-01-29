No companies were mentioned by name but the term “high risk” supplier was an obvious reference to Huawei, the world’s top maker of networking gear such as switches and antennas.

The U.S. has been lobbying European allies to ban Huawei, over concerns it could be compelled to help with electronic eavesdropping after Beijing enacted a 2017 national intelligence law. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned they would have to reconsider intelligence sharing with allies that use Huawei. The company has denied the allegations.

The EU recommendations also include tightening security requirements for wireless companies and making sure they have a strategy to buy gear from more than one supplier.

The measures are similar to those taken a day earlier by Britain, which also opted not to introduce an outright ban on Huawei, instead prohibiting it from supplying equipment used in the core, while limiting its role in supplying less sensitive antennas and base stations.