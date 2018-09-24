BRUSSELS — The European Union has decided to take Poland to its top court, the European Court of Justice, over disagreements on the overhaul of the Polish judicial system, a move criticized as a violation of Western democratic standards.

The EU’s executive Commission said in a statement Monday that “the Polish law on the Supreme Court is incompatible with EU law as it undermines the principle of judicial independence.”

The Commission gave Warsaw a first warning in July and followed it up with another step in August before taking Monday’s decision.

