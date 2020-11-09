The tit-for-tat trade measures are part of a 16-year fight between the United States and Europe about whether Airbus and Boeing are being given illegal state aid. The World Trade Organization gave the greenlight last month to the European Union’s tariffs, but some E.U. leaders questioned whether it might make sense to bide their time as the more conciliatory Biden administration takes charge.

In the end, the Europeans cheered Biden’s victory as a chance to cooperate on trade issues, but then they approved the tariffs anyway. The move risks adding fuel to the transatlantic trade conflict provoked by Trump.

“We are not escalating anything. We are exercising our rights as awarded by the WTO,” said German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

“We are just mirroring the U.S. approach,” he said. “We are ready to withdraw or suspend our tariffs at any time when the U.S. is ready to do so on their side, whether it is the current or future U.S. administration.”

Altmaier said E.U. ministers decided to move forward with the tariffs in part because the Biden trade team — and any accompanying change in U.S. policy — is unlikely to be in place until February or March.

The E.U. is set to publish a list of the goods on which it will impose levies later Monday. Officials declined to say ahead of time what products would be targeted, but draft lists have included airplanes, wine and liquor, tractors, motorcycle parts, frozen fish and cheddar cheese, among other products.

Trump last month threatened swift retaliation against the European Union if it imposed tariffs on U.S. products.

“If they strike back, then we’ll strike much harder than they’ll strike,” he told reporters. “They don't want to do anything, I can tell you that.”

Trump in 2018 imposed a tariff on steel and aluminum imports, using an obscure provision of U.S. code that allows him to do so on issues of national security. European leaders, whose manufacturing industry was hit hard by the measures, decried the reasoning, since most of them are longtime U.S. allies. The European Union imposed a retaliatory set of tariffs that same year.

The dispute about airplane manufacturing is separate and predates the Trump administration. The WTO allowed the United States to impose tariffs last year because of improper subsidies offered to Airbus. In October, the WTO decided that the European Union could do the same because Boeing had received similar support. The WTO’s final green light came Oct. 26. The Trump administration has said that E.U. sanctions would be illegitimate because the WTO ruling was related to subsidies from the government of Washington state that were eliminated earlier this year.

The $7.5 billion in U.S. levies last year included French wine, Italian cheese and British cashmere.

Some U.S. manufacturers said they feared the economic blow of the new E.U. measures. American whiskey exports to the European Union were already down 41 percent since the E.U. imposed 25 percent tariffs in 2018, said Chris Swonger, president of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

“Additional tariffs will be a major blow to the U.S. spirits industry, especially craft distillers who are struggling to regain their footing following the closings of distillery tasting rooms, restaurants and bars due to COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

But European policymakers expressed hope that their decision would soon be reversed as part of an agreement with the incoming administration.