The hotel industry in France, like in many other countries across the world, accuses the online rental platform of unfair competition.

Hotel owners wanted Airbnb to follow real estate agent accounting, insurance and other financial rules. But Airbnb denied acting as a real estate agent.

In its ruling on Thursday, the Court of Justice said that Airbnb should be classified as an “information society service” and that “France cannot require Airbnb to hold an estate agent’s professional licence.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD