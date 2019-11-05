The court rejected Poland’s argument that it could be seen as positive discrimination and said measures giving the justice minister the ability to retain certain judges beyond their retirement age could breach judicial independence.

Since the Law and Justice party came to power in 2015, Polish government authorities have increasingly taken control of the judicial system, replacing judges and prosecutors forced into retirement with their own picks.

