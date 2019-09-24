It said, however, that a search engine operator must put measures in place to discourage internet users from going outside the EU to find that information.

The case highlights the need to balance data privacy and protection concerns against the public’s right to know. It also raises questions about how to enforce differing jurisdictions when it comes to the borderless internet.

