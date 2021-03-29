EU leaders last week offered new incentives to Turkey despite democratic backsliding in the country and lingering concerns about its energy ambitions in the Mediterranean Sea. Seizing on a recent conciliatory tone from Erdogan, the leaders said the EU is ready “to engage with Turkey in a phased, proportionate and reversible manner to enhance cooperation in a number of areas of common interest.”
The leaders also tasked the EU’s executive body to build on the EU-Turkey migrant agreement from 2016 and explore ways to continue to help finance the estimated 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, as well as those in Jordan and Lebanon.
That deal massively reduced migrant arrivals on the Greek islands — which lie close to Turkey’s western coast — compared to 2015 when hundreds of thousands of people landed on European shores. Under it, the EU offered Ankara 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion) to help Syrian refugees, and other incentives to prevent people from leaving Turkey to go to Europe.
The EU leaders said they will assess progress again on EU-Turkey ties when they meet in June.
