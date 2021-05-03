The E.U. has been working for months to set up an internal system to ease travel restrictions within the 27-nation club and others that take part in its border-free travel zone. Monday’s announcement was intended to show how that system could be extended to other countries.
Europe would grant fully vaccinated people and their young children the chance to visit no matter the current coronavirus conditions in their countries. Non-vaccinated citizens of non-European countries would be allowed to visit as the health situation improves in their countries.
“We propose to allow entry to the E.U. for nonessential reasons,” said European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz, “for all people who have received the last recommended dose of an E.U.-authorized vaccine.”
The bloc would also create a new way to halt travel quickly from countries with new concerning variants of the coronavirus, in effect setting up a system that is far more open than now but could also snap shut as needed.
Some countries, including Greece and Iceland, have already given the green light to U.S. travelers. But the vast majority of European countries remain closed to nonessential travel, and since Europe’s system of border-free travel within its boundaries depends on cooperation among the countries, they have incentives to come up with a way to work together.
The proposal is still subject to change, and will ultimately need the approval of E.U. member states in addition to the European Commission, the bureaucracy that wrote it.
But for now, it envisions that travelers who have official confirmation that they are fully vaccinated will be able to submit that proof to European countries in exchange for entering. Travelers might still be subject to quarantines or other tests depending on the decision of their destination country, but they would not face the blanket ban that is currently in place.
Birnbaum reported from Riga, Latvia. Quentin Ariès in Brussels contributed to this report.