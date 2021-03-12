“I am always concerned when there are shootings close to EU external borders,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters, “even if it seems that it has not been shooting at any persons.” No details about the incidents were provided.
Leggeri has ordered Frontex officers to wear bulletproof jackets when patrolling in the area.
Tensions along the borders between EU member country Greece and Turkey have long simmered. They spilled over into violence a year ago after Turkey, angered at a lack of EU support for its invasion into northern Syria, waved thousands of migrants through the borders.
EU leaders will discuss their tense relations with Turkey at a 2-day summit in Brussels starting March 25.
