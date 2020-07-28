Meanwhile, German health officials have called a rise in infections in the past two weeks deeply concerning.

“People are being infected everywhere,” said Ute Rexroth, head of surveillance at Germany’s Robert Koch Institute, which sounded the alarm on rising numbers on Tuesday. “Weddings, meetings with friends, sadly, also nursing homes or health institutes. We are worried that this could be a change of trend.”

AD

AD

The reported rise in cases across several countries follows weeks of stability that had ushered in a growing sense of normalcy. A wave of reopening measures had come and gone without significant ill-effect. People went to movies, dined at restaurants and started working from offices again.

But virologists had always warned that successful reopening was dependent on citizens remaining vigilant with mask wearing and distancing measures. And there are signs adherence has been slipping.

On the tree-lined streets of Brussels, masks have been a rare sight. In Berlin, famed for its 24-hour pre-pandemic party scene, police have struggled to break up crowds of weekend revelers who gather in parks and open spaces for illicit dance parties. Spanish nightclubs and beaches brimmed with holidaymakers after European travel restrictions were eased.

Now, governments have urged their citizens to be more vigilant, amid the lure of summer gatherings and vacations, as they reimpose localized lockdowns and mull new measures.

AD

AD

In Belgium, cases suddenly started rising this month after declining consistently since April. There were 707 cases diagnosed nationwide the week of July 6. Just two weeks later, the figure had tripled to a level not seen since early May. Coronavirus testing centers have suddenly hit full capacity. Public health officials fear that the return of Belgians from summer vacations could further exacerbate the spread of the disease.

Belgian policymakers tightened restrictions: first a bit — customers were finally required to wear masks in stores — and then a lot. Starting Wednesday, Belgian households will be asked to pick five people with whom to have consistent close social contact, down from 15, and the maximum size of social gatherings, such as weddings, has been slashed to 10 people, down from 50. A country that had insouciantly planned to reopen schools without significant restrictions in September is now questioning whether that will happen.

“What is happening is a situation that is worrying, not terrifying,” Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès told Le Soir newspaper. However, she has warned that a second lockdown may be necessary.

AD

AD

France last week introduced mandatory mask wearing in enclosed public spaces, after a rise in infections. Health Minister Oliver Véran warned of as many as 500 active clusters.

“With a number of daily cases exceeding 1,000, we have returned to levels comparable to those at the end of the confinement period,” read a statement from France’s Health Ministry, released on Friday.

“We have thus erased a good part of the progress that we had made in the first weeks of deconfinement.”

Since Friday, the average number of new daily cases has slightly dropped, although the upward trend continues, according to government statistics.

In Spain, the state of Catalonia has emerged as a hotspot, with thousands of new cases reported in the past two weeks.

Health Minister Salvador Illa has largely linked new cases to seasonal farmworkers, people attending family get-togethers and nightclubs. The region introduced new lockdown measures, as countries including Britain changed their travel guidance.

The number of new cases in Germany has been higher at other points since restrictive measures began to lift, but health authorities have said that the nature of the new infections are particularly concerning, with outbreaks no longer largely confined to slaughterhouses or nursing homes.

AD

AD

“Corona is coming back with all its might,” warned Bavarian state premier Markus Söder, according to German news site Merkur.

One of the state’s districts has been declared a risk area after an outbreak linked to agricultural workers. All those who want to leave for other areas in Germany are subject to a 14-day quarantine unless they have a negative corona test less than 48 hours old.

Infections have also been on the rise in the Balkans. Hospital and ICU occupancy due to covid-19 is increasing in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovenia, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.