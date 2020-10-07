The statement did not give further specifics on the possible targets for sanctions.

Moscow has dismissed claims of its involvement as “baseless.”

“A murder attempt has been made on Russian soil, against a Russian opposition figure, using a military-grade nerve agent developed by Russia,” the statement from France and Germany said.

“No credible explanation has been provided by Russia so far,” it continued. “In this context, we consider that there is no other plausible explanation for Mr. Navalny’s poisoning than a Russian involvement and responsibility.”

On Tuesday, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed findings of German, French and Swedish laboratories that Navalny had been poisoned by a nerve agent in the same family as Novichok, a chemical weapon developed by the Soviet Union.

Traces in Navalny’s blood and urine “have similar structural characteristics” as the toxic chemicals in the Novichok family, the OPCW said.

Novichok was also used in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter two years ago in Salisbury, Britain. After Western intelligence linked that attack to Russian state security agents, the European Union sanctioned two Russian military intelligence chiefs and the two men Britain suspected of being responsible for carrying out the poisoning. The Trump administration imposed sanctions on a wide range of exports.

In his first media interviews, Navalny has directly blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the attack. “I assert that Putin was behind the crime,” he told the German magazine Der Spiegel. “I have no other explanation for what happened.

Berlin has also accused Russia of being behind the brazen daylight assassination of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen descent, in a Berlin park last year. He had previously fought with Chechen rebels against Russia. The 55-year-old Russian accused of carrying out the murder, named by prosecutors as Vadim K., went on trial in Berlin on Wednesday. “Our findings show this was a contract murder by Russian state authorities,” prosecutor Ronald Georg told reporters.