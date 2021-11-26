The move comes as several countries, including Britain and France, have already restricted flights from the region.
On Thursday, top South African health officials held a news conference announcing the discovery of the more contagious variant, saying they began researching the possibility of a new mutation when they discovered a fast-growing cluster of cases in Gauteng, the country’s biggest province.
Officials say they are still trying to determine the origins of the variant — which is known as B.1.1.52 — and that other cases have been discovered in Botswana and Hong Kong.
“Unfortunately we have new detected a new variant, which is a reason for concern in South Africa. What we have done is to act very quick,” Tulio de Oliveira, a scientist in South Africa, said at the new conference. “We are trying to identify what we are facing. The main message today is that we have to know the enemy that we fight.”
The World Health Organization warned that they are monitoring the variant, but still do not know much about it. If they determine that it is a concerning variant, they will give a Greek name, such as the delta variant which was first detected in India and soon spread all over the world.
“What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations, said Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist with the World Health Organization. “And the concern is that when you have so many mutations it can have an impact on how the virus behaves. So right now researchers are getting together to understand where these mutations are and what that potentially may mean for our diagnostics, our therapeutics and vaccines.”
The British government also acted quickly, banning on Friday flights from six countries in southern Africa: Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Starting Friday, non-British citizens will be banned from entering the country if they have been in the six named nations in the past 10 days.
British and Irish residents who have traveled in those countries in the last 10 days will have to quarantine in a hotel upon arrival in Britain.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the British government “acted immediately” because “we can’t take risks when it comes to something that could defeat the vaccine.”
“This is a safety-first approach,” he told the BBC.
Shapps said there were no immediate plans for more restrictive measures inside the country.
“We want the economy to be able to flourish, we want people to be able to go about their business, see their friends and family. So we’re trying to operate as permissive an atmosphere as possible but, of course, we’re keeping a very close eye on this all the time,” Shapps told Sky News.