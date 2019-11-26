U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized alliance members for not spending enough on defense, while branding NATO “obsolete.” French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, shook the alliance with his criticism of a perceived lack of U.S. leadership, lamenting its “brain death.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the “political unity of the alliance needs to be secured” because “a decoupling of American and European security would be in nobody’s interest.”

