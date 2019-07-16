The nominee for the top job in the European Union was scrambling to secure her confirmation ahead of a vote on Tuesday, in a raucous process that highlighted deep divisions in Europe over this institution as it is being challenged as never before.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has been struggling to build a majority for her candidacy as president of the European Commission among the 747 members of the European Parliament, a legislature whose members are drawn from across the 28 E.U. nations.

The debate highlighted the consequence of the old-fashioned center-left and center-right parties’ losing their majority within the body. Now they are forced to jostle for influence with far-right euroskeptics, Greens and unconventional new centrist movements.

E.U. leaders nominated her for the job earlier this month as a compromise candidate after they struggled to find someone who could satisfy everyone from the leftist leaders of Greece to the smoldering anti-migration leader of Hungary. The new European Commission president will face challenges to the rule of law in Poland and Hungary, the British departure from the European Union, a trade war with the United States, fallout from a refugee crisis and the challenge of addressing a rapidly warming climate.

Within the parliament, Von der Leyen was not assured of support even among pro-E.U. forces. Angry center-left lawmakers and Greens complained that they had been sidelined by the E.U. leaders’ decision to ignore the candidates for the top job put forward by European parties.

They said that move would make the new leader less democratically legitimate and more estranged from the 500 million E.U. citizens. Some complained that Polish and Hungarian leaders derailed a different candidate who had been one of their top tormentors on rule-of-law issues in recent years.

Von der Leyen, a close ally of center-right German Chancellor Angela Merkel, delivered a passionate pro-E.U. speech in the glassy round chamber of the parliament in Strasbourg, France, as the debate over her candidacy started Tuesday morning.

“We are going to have to rise up for this Europe of ours,” von der Leyen said in a speech that started in French, then switched to German and English.

She listed off the rolling challenges to the European Union, a proudly multilateral bloc in a world riven by nationalists and authoritarian leaders.

“Some are turning toward authoritarian regimes. Some our buying their global influence and creating dependencies by investing in ports and roads, and others are turning toward protectionism. None of these options are for us,” von der Leyen said. “We want multilateralism. We want fair trade. We defend the rules-based order because we know it is better for us. We have to do it the European way.”

She promised a grab-bag of initiatives if confirmed. A “green deal” for Europe would try to build a continentwide effort to fight climate change and boost the economy. She said she would fight for tougher emissions targets. She called for a European-wide minimum wage system. She said she wanted a bolstered border agency to protect Europe’s frontiers, along with a common system to share asylum seekers inside the E.U. And, in a nod to her barrier-breaking candidacy as a woman to the top E.U. job, she said wanted an equal balance of women and men among the senior E.U. officials who will form the body akin to her cabinet.

But she took arrows from both sides of the aisle on Tuesday.

“Our continent is on fire,” said Philippe Lamberts, a Belgian leader of the Greens in the parliament. He said his group would vote against her. “What you said fell far short of what we want.”

A far-right member of Alternative for Germany party said that his group would not support her either — but he said that no one in Germany would be sad if she won the vote and left national politics.

“No one will rue your departure,” Jörg Meuthen said.

The criticism from the far-right lawmakers may actually have given her a boost among pro-E.U. forces, since it helped make clear that she had made no deals in exchange for their votes.

Von der Leyen was not among the policymakers who had been discussed as a possible European Commission president during the campaign for the European Parliament in May, nor even in the first part of a record-length E.U. summit that produced her compromise candidacy.

