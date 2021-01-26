The moves follow a dispute between the E.U. and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, which said last week that it would supply “considerably fewer” doses of its covid-19 vaccine to E.U. member states than originally planned. The company blamed reduced capacity at one of its European production sites.

“This new schedule is not acceptable to the European Union,” Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said Monday in a televised address. “The European Union wants to know exactly which doses have been produced by AstraZeneca and where exactly so far and if or to whom they have been delivered.”

AD

AD

Earlier this month, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which also developed a vaccine, said it would curb its own deliveries due to production delays at its Belgium plant. European leaders had hoped for a smooth vaccine rollout that would immunize the territory’s 448 million residents.

Member states could take AstraZeneca to court for breach of supply contracts, Latvian Foreign Minister, Edgars Rinkevics said Tuesday, the Reuters news agency reported.

“The possibility should be evaluated, and it should be coordinated among the E.U. countries,” he told Reuters, via his spokesman.



On Monday, Germany’s health minister said he supported restricting vaccine exports to ensure doses reserved for E.U. member states remain in the bloc. Last year, Germany provided $455 million in federal funding to Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, for stage three clinical trials and to boost production capacity.

AD

AD

For Europe, the lack of supply is particularly galling: doses for third countries are often produced in the E.U., which has spent $3.3 billion on funding the development and production of vaccines.