The hopes of Albania and its neighbor North Macedonia to launch EU membership talks last year were blocked by French President Emmanuel Macron in October when he asked for a reform of the process for admitting countries to the 28-nation bloc.

The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, had recommended starting the membership process last year.

Brussels is preparing a new methodology which, Michel said, will be open to discussion in the next few weeks.

The bloc’s expansion over the years has complicated decision-making in the world’s biggest trade bloc, and a kind of enlargement fatigue set in after 10 countries joined in 2004.

EU membership, however, has been a powerful driving force for democratic, political and economic reform in the Balkans.