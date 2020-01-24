The hopes of Albania and its neighbor North Macedonia to launch EU membership talks last year were blocked by French President Emmanuel Macron in October when he asked for a reform of the process for admitting countries to the 28-nation bloc, which caused deep disappointment in both Balkan countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference with North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski later Friday in the capital, Skopje, Michel said Brussels is preparing a new methodology which will be open to discussion in the next few weeks.

“I’m aware of all the efforts and reforms that this country has made … Its destiny is in Europe,” Michel said, adding that the EU needs to prepare a strategy for investment and economic growth for all the Western Balkans.

The bloc’s expansion over the years has complicated decision-making in the world’s biggest trade bloc, and a kind of enlargement fatigue set in after 10 countries joined in 2004.

EU membership, however, has been a powerful driving force for democratic, political and economic reform in the Balkans.