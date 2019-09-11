Wistful Europeans once hoped Britain would reverse itself on Brexit, abandoning its European Union divorce in favor of kissing and making up.

As months of departure negotiations dragged into years, devoted Anglophiles in Europe fantasized about a second referendum in which all was reconsidered, then forgiven. They seized on the ups and downs of the Liberal Democrats in Britain, the party that is most unabashedly pro-European. They cheered as Labour Party activists overwhelmingly supported a do-over vote at their party conference last fall.

But as Brexit drama turned to farce this year, with both former prime minister Theresa May and successor Boris Johnson facing historic drubbings by Parliament, some of those who once wished for a change of heart now just want to finalize the breakup and move on.

E.U. leaders would almost certainly agree to a delay beyond the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, if Johnson asks for one — as a new law passed by the British Parliament compels him to do. The Europeans don’t relish the prospect of an abrupt and economically destabilizing no-deal Brexit, without an agreement to manage the withdrawal and ease the transition to new trade terms.

At the same time, though, E.U. negotiators are eager to usher Britain out. Policymakers in Brussels and in capitals throughout Europe worry about the consequences of continued uncertainty — and some say Britain is so poisoned on E.U. issues that it might be more destructive inside the bloc than outside of it.

“Immediately after the referendum, among the pro-Europeans in the European institutions, there was the wish that, over the course of time, there would possibly be a reversal,” said Alain Lamassoure, a longtime French member of the European Parliament who retired in June. “But after three years, after all these appalling, ridiculous, dramatic things in the House of Commons, there is a very wide sentiment whereby too much is too much. Now, it’s too late. And it would be better to put an end to this drama.”

Lamassoure said his reversal happened in January, as he watched British lawmakers vote down May’s deal by a margin of 432 to 202 — a defeat with little precedent in modern British history.

“It was a shock for all of us, because we overestimated the spirit and the strength of the British parliamentary system,” he said.

Until Britain formally leaves the European Union, it retains the right to cancel the divorce notification. Legally, relations would return to the status quo. So some European policymakers like to game out the result they once dreamed about: a second British referendum that reverses course on Brexit.

But what they see increasingly gives them a headache. Brexit-riven Britain remains profoundly split, no matter whether voters do decide to stay in the European Union. If a new referendum were held, opinion polls suggest that it would be unlikely to yield a large majority in favor of leaving or remaining. As in 2016, when Brexit campaigners won narrowly with 52 percent of the vote, any new balloting is likely to produce a knife-edge result.

That means that a Britain that decided to stay in the European Union would have a powerful anti-E.U. lobby, eager to take down any new leader who played a constructive or conciliatory role in European decision-making, point out those who don’t want the British back.

“It will be a new British prime minister coming to Brussels, explaining to us, ‘It’s a victory for us, it’s a victory for Britain and the E.U., but half of my people are very reluctant to continue to be members, so we need more opt-out provisions,’ ” or ways to avoid E.U. rules, Lamassoure said. The subsequent discussion would likely spur other countries to push for their own opt-outs, weakening the European Union as a whole, he said.

A British reversal “has the potential of very seriously impeding decision-making,” said Fabian Zuleeg, the head of the European Policy Center, a Brussels-based think tank. “It isn’t a very attractive proposition any more. The U.K. has burned so many bridges.”

[Scottish court rules Johnson’s suspension of Britain’s Parliament was illegal]

Major decisions are looming, including the mammoth seven-year E.U. budget that will determine the shape of E.U. priorities for the foreseeable future. It needs to be sorted out in the spring, and many policymakers in European capitals fear Britain could use a continued membership inside the E.U. to hold them hostage and make tough new demands.

And although European trust in Johnson has quickly vanished, if he were toppled, his likeliest replacement is Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a far-left party activist who has long been skeptical of the European Union, because he views it as favoring corporations over people. Many European diplomats doubt he would be significantly easier to work with than the Conservative leader.

Nor is there any guarantee that a future leader could not try, yet again, to pursue a departure from the E.U., creating more uncertainty and chaos.

“What sort of trust can you have in the U.K.?” asked a senior European diplomat who is directly involved in Brexit negotiations, speaking on the condition of anonymity so as not to blow up what talks remain.

In the meantime, with E.U. businesses struggling to plan for a jolting shift to their business model that could happen in five weeks, or three months, or not at all, the costs to plan ahead are mounting, further infuriating the Europeans.

Big companies have devoted teams of workers to deal with the logistical and legal issues Brexit will force on them. Smaller ones are sorting out how to get export licenses. Governments have boosted their payroll to deal with border crises: France is hiring 700 new customs agents, the Netherlands up to 928.

European policymakers are increasingly talking about a desire to pull the plug, deal with the pain of Brexit, and move on.

“The certainty of a deterioration can be better than continuous uncertainty without a new perspective,” Dutch Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag told Het Financieele Dagblad, a daily newspaper, on Monday.

The protracted uncertainty has caused some diplomats to come around, belatedly, to French President Emmanuel Macron’s skeptical approach to delaying Brexit at an emergency summit in April. At the time, he pushed for a shorter delay than others, arguing that British lawmakers should be forced to pick between the existing E.U.-Britain transition deal and a chaotic, no-deal Brexit. He ultimately compromised and the Europeans picked Oct. 31 as the new exit date.

Macron was concerned then that the unresolved Brexit issues could play a spoiler role in May elections for the European Parliament. Now that that hurdle has passed, he and other European leaders appear open to offering Britain another delay to hold a general election, as seems likely.

Despite the souring attitudes, other politicians in Europe remain open to a reversal. In Eastern Europe, countries that fear Russian aggression and appreciate Britain’s robust military would prefer to keep it as close as possible. In Western Europe, some pro-E.U. leaders say that any victory for the E.U., no matter how complicated, should still be embraced.

“More than ever, leaving the European Union, given geopolitical shifts and turmoil, is the worst that can happen,” said Norbert Röttgen, the head of the foreign affairs committee in the German parliament.

“We cannot afford to get upset with the Brits. This is a much too important country for the emergence of Europe as a constructive player in international relations,” he said.

