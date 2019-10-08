Yet she was removed by Romania’s Social Democrat-led government in July 2018. Many believe it was political retaliation for her department’s successes.

Kovesi sees her latest accomplishment at the EU as a vote of confidence for prosecutors and judges in Romania.

She tells The Associated Press “I think it’s an appreciation for how our justice system fought against corruption, but, more importantly, an appreciation of all Romanians who supported the rule of law and European values.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD