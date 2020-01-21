Officials also plan to close down a bridge across the Rhine river that takes most trains to Cologne’s main train station, one of the major rail hubs in Germany. The suspension of traffic in Cologne will likely lead to delays in train services across all of Germany, officials said.
Almost 75 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany. Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale evacuations as a precaution.
