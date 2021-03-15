“Women,” Johnson said, “must be heard.” But he did not address how police should handle large demonstrations, which have been banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

London police faced backlash for their heavy-handed tactics in breaking up a March 14 vigil for Sarah Everard, whose suspected killer is a police officer. (Reuters)

On Saturday, police broke up a vigil-turned-protest in south London by people mourning Everard, 33, who was last seen walking home on March 3 and whose remains were found in a large bag last week.

AD

AD

Wayne Couzens, a 48-year-old police constable, was charged with abduction and murder in the case. Couzens served in the Metropolitan Police Service’s parliamentary and diplomatic protection command.

As images of women pinned to the ground by officers and being arrested during the Saturday vigil spread widely, there were calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to resign over her force’s handling of the crowd.

Dick defended the officers’ actions, noting that the event — however heartfelt and well-intentioned — was “an unlawful gathering” that posed “a considerable risk to people’s health.”

She said, “If it had been lawful, I’d have been there. I’d have been at a vigil.”

AD

Dick said police were confronted by “a really big crowd” that did not follow orders to disperse.

“This is fiendishly difficult policing,” she said.

Johnson’s government rallied behind Dick, Britain’s highest-ranking female police officer, pointing to her career-long commitment to protecting women.

AD

Kit Malthouse, the policing minister, on Monday defended the officers. “Throughout this pandemic, we have asked them to do a job that they have never done before and to stand between the public, if you like, and this terrible virus, in a way that none of us are used to,” he said. “So that very, very difficult position that they are in needs to be reflected in our contemplation of this.”

AD

On Monday, the House of Commons began debate on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which Johnson said would toughen sentences for rapists and block the early release of sexual offenders.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said the legislation does not do enough for women and girls. Others say the bill will introduce new curbs on the right to peaceful protest.

Britain is struggling through its third national lockdown, and while schools reopened last week, people have been ordered to stay at home except for essential work and travel. Shops, pubs and gyms are closed, while large gatherings — even for weddings and funerals — are prohibited.

AD

AD

The public, politicians and police are divided over how to balance fundamental human rights against the spread of a virus that is lethal for some.

The Saturday gathering began with silent mourners — including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — laying flowers and ended in scenes of chaos, as police dragged protesters away in handcuffs, while the crowd chanted “arrest your own” and “shame on you.”

A snap poll by YouGov found Britons split on whether police should have allowed the vigil to go ahead. In all, 40 percent thought the police should have allowed the vigil, 43 percent did not.

Marion Visagie, 49, a health-care professional who said she is a survivor of domestic abuse, told The Washington Post that she was “totally against” large demonstrations during the pandemic. “Covid rules are there for a reason,” she said.

AD

AD

“I didn’t not go to the vigil because I don’t believe in the cause. I didn’t go because I respect the law and respect my fellow citizens to keep everyone safe,” she said, adding that she lighted a candle for Everard in her front garden instead.

Kath Thomas, 36, a civil servant, stood in front of the makeshift memorial to Everard on Monday, wiping away tears as she took in the floral tributes.

“We think of Great Britain as so far ahead in this stuff and you have something like this happen and you’re reminded really quickly that there is a huge way to go,” she said, speaking of Everard’s killing.

Thomas said she is sympathetic to the difficulty of policing crowds during a pandemic.

AD

“I completely see both sides,” she said. “But at this time, the police can’t say, ‘No public gatherings, but we will allow this one.’ They were in an impossible situation.”

AD

In a sign of sustained anger, a demonstration was held in central London on Sunday, and another is planned for Monday evening.

Sisters Uncut, a feminist activist group, encouraged its supporters to come out for “all those who have died at the hands of gendered and police violence.”

The group tweeted, “No more police powers. We will not be silenced.”