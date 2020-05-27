Byford said transit systems faced a “huge challenge” as they try “to reimagine how their services and projects contribute to the safe and sustainable re-start of the social and economic lives of the cities they serve.”
U.K.-born Byford resigned as president of the New York City Transit Authority in February after two years of trying to improve the Big Apple’s often frustrating subway and bus systems.
He previously headed the Toronto Transit Commission and held senior transit jobs in Sydney and London.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.