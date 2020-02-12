Officials are now looking how Sviridov was able to bring the gun into the court building.

Sviridov was convicted of extorting a 10-million ruble (over $158,000) bribe. Sviridov pleaded guilty to the charges and his lawyers asked the judge not to send him to prison.

He had been requested not to leave Moscow and came to attend the sentencing from home.

Sviridov’s lawyer said he had cancer and didn’t expect to be given a prison term.