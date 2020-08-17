In a letter published on the royal family’s website on Aug. 3, Juan Carlos told his son King Felipe VI he was moving outside Spain due to the “public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life.”
Juan Carlos, 82, is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland, into possible financial wrongdoing.
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, have not responded to repeated questions regarding Juan Carlos’ stay in the country.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.