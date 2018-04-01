A plane carrying Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave the U.S. is parked after landing at Vnukovo 2 government airport outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats on Monday and the Trump administration ordered Russia’s consulate in Seattle to close, as the West sought joint punishment for Moscow’s alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — A plane carrying Russian diplomats who were expelled from the United States and their families has landed in Moscow.

Russian news agencies say the plane that landed Sunday at Vnukovo Airport was carrying diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Washington. A separate flight with diplomats and families from the New York consulate and Russia’s United Nations mission was expected later in the day.

The United States last week ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave, part of a widespread expulsion of diplomats by Britain and some of its allies in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain.

Britain alleges Russian involvement in the nerve agent poisoning. Moscow adamantly denies that and has ordered tit-for-tat expulsions of Western diplomats.

