The annex collapsed, and about 100 windows in the residential building shattered as the result of the explosion.
Local authorities evacuated 106 residents from the building, the Interfax news agency reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion. Media reports initially suggested it was a gas explosion, but local emergency officials said the residential building wasn’t gasified. A chain that owned the café said it didn’t use gas, either.
Authorities have opened a criminal probe.
