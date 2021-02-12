According to Tass, the explosion occurred early in the morning in a three-story building housing a supermarket, as well as several shops and offices. Media reports said a gas leak was the likely cause. The blast completely destroyed the building and shattered windows in several residential buildings close by.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a preliminary inquiry into the incident.
