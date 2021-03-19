Two adults and a child were found dead, according to emergency officials. Four more people, including a 10-year-old, have been hospitalized with injuries, they said.
Residents of the building were evacuated, and the gas supply was cut off in 36 apartments, the Interfax news agency reported.
The state Tass news agency reported that a gas leak could have caused the explosion. The authorities have opened a probe into the incident.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.