Parliament is to debate the proposal next spring.

The council noted the sale of products like hydrogen peroxide or nitrates has been limited in the European Union since 2014. Switzerland is not in the bloc but borders four member states.

In a statement Wednesday, the government said it was “aware of the risk” that some chemicals sold in Switzerland could be used by terrorists.

