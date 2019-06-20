Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing simmering domestic discontent, took to national television on Thursday to assure the country that he was fixing its problems.

In the opening hour of his annual call-in show, which has run to longer than four hours in past years, Putin fielded screened questions from citizens across the country concerned about low incomes and poor medical care. He responded as he has in the past — yes, things are hard, but the Kremlin is working to make them better.

Asked at the top of show why people say that life in Russia had gotten harder, Putin said: “This is indeed the case.” He said sanctions and lower oil prices had delivered shocks to the Russian economy, but that incomes were starting to grow again and that the government was taking measures to improve households’ bottom line.

In another segment, TV reporters were shown fanning out across the country to investigate claims of long lines at medical clinics. They showed a brand new dentist chair in a small village and a town hospital with modern equipment. But hospital officials and patients told the reporters that it was hard to attract skilled workers to rural areas.

“There are lots of problems but in general, the sector is developing,” Putin said, referring to health care. Promising that he’d make sure things would keep improving, he added: “It’s one thing when a minister says it. It’s another thing when I say it.” His health minister then chimed in by video link to reinforce the message.

Putin’s annual “Direct Line” call-in show has been a core element of his image-making since 2001. Russians are invited to send in questions to the president. His responses to dozens of them — often about granular, local matters — and his immediate directives to officials to look into those problems paint a picture of a president who is attuned to regular Russians’ lives.

Putin looks out for the common man, the message goes, even if lower-level officials don’t. Pro-Kremlin news media showed photos of Putin preparing for the call by studying an inches-thick stack of paper while wearing a casual zip-up jacket.

On the state television broadcast Thursday of the call-in show, the hosts said their call center was receiving 900 calls per minute with questions for the president. More than 1.5 million questions were submitted in all, the Kremlin said. There was even a smartphone app allowing Russians to record their question on video.

Putin’s annual appearance comes at a critical time for the Russian president after two decades in power. His approval ratings have fallen over the last year to about 66 percent, according to independent pollster Levada — impressively high for most world leaders but still the lowest level since his first year in office. The glow of Putin’s domestically popular annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014 has faded, analysts say, and the government’s sharp increase of the retirement age last year cast a spotlight on Russia’s sputtering economy.

In recent weeks, the challenge to Putin has been highlighted even further with Russians showing their readiness to take to the streets. In the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, a spontaneous outpouring of anger over the construction of a cathedral in a beloved city park led to an intervention from Putin and suspension of the plans. In Moscow, the authorities freed a journalist arrested on drug charges after outrage from colleagues and celebrities who said he had been framed.

